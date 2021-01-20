Secret Service Releases Details Of Investigation Into John Mulaney

The United States Secret Service released details regarding the investigation of comedian John Mulaney.

Mulaney was investigated after he made a joke about the assassination of Julius Caesar and claimed it’d be “interesting” if we brought it back, according to documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act by the Associated Press.

“Leap Year began in the year 45 B.C. under Julius Caesar,” Mulaney said. “This is true. He started the Leap Year in order to correct the calendar and we still do it to this day. Another thing that happened under Julius Caesar was he was such a powerful maniac that all the senators grabbed knives and they stabbed him to death. That’d be an interesting thing if we brought that back now.” (RELATED: John Mulaney Says Secret Service Investigated Him After He Made A Joke About Trump On ‘SNL’)

The investigation began two days after Mulaney made the joke when the Secret Service contacted Thomas McCarthy, the global chief security officer and senior vice president at NBC Universal, according to Fox News. The investigation began in March and was closed in December, according to the documents.

Mulaney opened up about the investigation during an interview on “Live with Jimmy Kimmel!” back in December.

“I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say, am I stoked there’s a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much,” Mulaney told Kimmel. “But the person vetting me was very understanding that the joke had nothing to do with Donald Trump. It was an elliptical reference to him. I didn’t say anything about him.”

The documents released by the Secret Service noted that Mulaney had not directly threatened Trump.