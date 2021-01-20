High School Teacher Arrested For Resisting Law Enforcement At Underage Drinking Party

A Valparaiso High School teacher was arrested and charged early Sunday after it was discovered she was hosting an underage drinking party in her home, according to The Northwest Indiana Times.

Heidi Bernardi, a science teacher at Valparaiso Community Schools, was initially charged with resisting law enforcement after she began to obstruct and interfere with officers’ investigation into the illicit drinking, according to NBC Chicago. (RELATED: Jr High Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Traffic Girl To Multiple Men in Morocco)

Officers arrived at Bernardi’s residence 12:22 a.m. on Jan. 17 after receiving an anonymous tip of underage drinking. Upon being granted entry by Bernardi, the officers went into the house’s basement where they observed a large gathering and multiple alcoholic beverages. Officers determined that none of the guests were 21 years of age or older and subsequently arrested 17 individuals for violating the minor consumption of alcohol act, according to the Valparaiso Police Department.

During the investigation, Bernardi became uncooperative with officers. When the officers attempted to restrain her, Bernardi repeatedly pulled away, according to police.

Bernardi was arrested and taken to Porter County Jail following the incident, as reported by The Northwest Indiana Times. (RELATED: Teacher Arrested After Forcibly Chopping Student’s Hair While Singing The National Anthem)

In addition to being employed as a high school school science teacher, Bernardi serves as the sponsor for the school’s Students Against Destructive Decisions club, according to Valparaiso Community Schools. The club exists to prevent “destructive decisions, particularly underage drinking,” according to a club info sheet obtained by Region News Source.

Many of the individuals arrested were Valparaiso High School alumni and former members of Students Against Destructive Decisions, according to former club membership lists obtained by The Daily Caller.