It’s The Perfect Time To Watch Christian Bale’s Batman Trilogy

It’s the perfect time to binge Christian Bale’s three Batman movies if you’ve never seen them before.

Starting in 2005, Bale played the iconic character in “The Dark Knight” trilogy, and they’re widely-considered the greatest superhero movies ever made. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In fact, I would take it a step further and say “The Dark Knight,” which is the second in the trilogy, is hands down the greatest superhero movie ever made. It is also remembered as Heath Ledger’s most iconic and famous role before his tragic death.

“Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” all managed to pull off something rarely seen before in film.

They were superhero stories told through realistic and dark lenses. For example, take away Batman’s cape and the Joker’s costume in “The Dark Knight,” and what do you have?

You still have an outstanding story about a good guy hellbent on stopping a criminal focused on unleashing chaos.

They’re dark and chilling stories told more realistically than we’ve ever seen in the superhero universes.

While “The Dark Knight” is the best film, “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight Rises” are both outstanding.

“Batman Begins” is criminally underrated for no other reason than it came prior to “The Dark Knight,” and thus, is kind of overlooked.

So, if you’re looking for something to watch, I can’t recommend Bale’s three Batman movies enough. Every single one is outstanding.

Do yourself a favor and watch all three. Trust me, you won’t regret your decision.