Democrats Officially Have A Majority In The Senate, Three Senate Democrats Sworn In By Harris

Three Democrats were officially sworn in as U.S. Senators on Wednesday, hours after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, giving Democrats a majority in the Senate.

California Democrat Alex Padilla will take Vice President Kamala Harris’s Senate seat, Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff will take David Perdue’s seat, and Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock will take Kelly Loeffler’s seat. The two Georgia Senate runoff victories secured Democrats’ majority in the Senate. Harris swore the three Senate Democrats in.

The Senate will now be split 50-50, with Harris, giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote.

“As I’m sworn in today, know that I will be a senator for all Georgians. Whether or not you voted for me, I’ll carry your hopes and concerns to Washington,” Warnock tweeted before he was sworn in.

As I’m sworn in today, know that I will be a senator for all Georgians. Whether or not you voted for me, I’ll carry your hopes and concerns to Washington. pic.twitter.com/t0yxodr9ll — Senator-Elect Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) January 20, 2021

“Change has come to Georgia. Change is coming to America,” Ossoff tweeted before being sworn in.

Change has come to Georgia. Change is coming to America. pic.twitter.com/m8CLAbkPPp — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) January 20, 2021

Both Loeffler and Perdue conceded days after the Jan. 5 runoff elections, in what were the most expensive Senate races in U.S. history. Ossoff and Warnock were sworn in just hours after Biden was sworn in, officially giving Democrats a Senate majority. (RELATED: David Perdue Concedes To Ossoff In Georgia Senate Runoff Election)

Ossoff and Warnock had the support of Biden and Harris, who both campaigned for him in the state. Former President Donald Trump campaigned for Perdue and Loeffler, telling voters that the two Senate runoffs would decide the future of the country. Perdue was originally scheduled to appear, but could not as he had to quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19. (RELATED: Kelly Loeffler Concedes To Raphael Warnock In Georgia Senate Runoff Election)

Harris will likely be spending a lot of time in the Capitol as Vice President, delivering the tie-breaking vote for Democrats moving forward.