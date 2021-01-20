Tim Tebow’s Model Wife Demi-Leigh Tebow Shares Never-Before-Seen Shots From Wedding On First Anniversary

Tim Tebow’s model wife Demi-Leigh Tebow shared a handful of never before seen shots from their wedding to mark the first anniversary.

“Every day all day, I choose you @timtebow,” the 25-year-old former Miss Universe captioned her post on Instagram Wednesday, along with black-and-white and colorful pictures from their wedding day. (RELATED: Here’s The Advice Tim Tebow Gave Tom Brady About Looking After Aaron Hernandez)

“Thank you for the best first year of marriage I could ever have imagined,” she added. “Getting to walk beside you, hand in hand, every day is one of the biggest honors of my life. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demitebow)

“Thankful and so grateful God gave me you as my best friend and husband,” Demi continued. “I love you forever and always. So grateful to everyone who made our wedding day as special as it was. @hanrihumanweddings Wedding design :@zavionkotzeeventscompany.” (RELATED: Tim Tebow Is Driving Up All-Star Ticket Prices. Is His MLB Debut Closer Than Ever?)

“Happy Anniversary,” Tim Tebow captioned his post a short time later, along with a video from their special day. “A year ago today, this is the moment my life changed forever. After years of prayer, God gave me you @DemiTebow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow)

“I’m so grateful you’re in my life, that you chose me, and that we get this lifetime alongside each other,” he added. “I love you so much Demi, and as I did the day we got married, I promise I’ll do my best to uphold 1 Corinthians 13:7– ‘Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.’ Happy anniversary baby!”

“Thanks @matthewjmole for our song and the amazing memories you helped create,” Tebow continued.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow)

Whether it was in the candids or posed shots from their wedding day, the beauty pageant winner shined on her special day at the ceremony that took place January 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa, at the La Paris Estate.