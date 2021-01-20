Trump Pardons Albert Pirro, Judge Jeanine’s Ex

Outgoing President Donald Trump pardoned Albert J. Pirro, Jr., a New York attorney and the ex-husband of Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

The pardon was announced Wednesday by Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.

One last Trump pardon, per outgoing deputy press secretary Judd Deere: “Today, President Donald J. Trump granted a full pardon to Albert J. Pirro, Jr.” Pirro is Jeanine Pirro’s ex husband. — Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) January 20, 2021

Pirro was convicted of 34 counts of conspiracy and tax evasion in 2000, following an investigation that also saw his brother Anthony convicted. Pirro illegally deducted $1.2 million from his federal income taxes, saying the money was spent on business expenses. He instead spent the money on luxuries including a Chinese rug and a wrought iron fence for his pot-bellied pigs, according to the New York Times.

Albert Pirro was sentenced to 29 months in federal prison. He ultimately served only 17 months of that sentence after receiving time off for good behavior and undergoing treatment for alcoholism, according to the New York Post. Albert and Jeanine Pirro separated in 2007 and divorced in 2013.

Jeanine Pirro was one of President Trump’s leading supporters throughout his term. Pirro claimed that incoming President Joe Biden only won the 2020 election due to voter fraud. She was later forced to air a pre-taped question and answer segment on election security or face a defamation lawsuit from voting machine company Smartmatic. (RELATED: Jeanine Pirro Rips Bill Barr: ‘So Deep In The Swamp You Can’t See Beyond Your Fellow Reptiles’)

Other last-day Trump pardons include former advisor Steve Bannon and rapper Lil Wayne.