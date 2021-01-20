Here’s The Moment President Biden Took The Oath Of Office

President Joe Biden was sworn into office by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts just before noon in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Biden took the oath of office on a Celtic bible that has been in his family since the 19th century. He also used the bible during his swearing-in ceremonies for the U.S. Senate and vice presidency, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: National Guard Investigates Reported Bomb Threat At Supreme Court Just Before Biden Arrives At Inauguration)

“Every important date is in there,” Biden added of the bible in a recent interview. “For example, every time I’ve been sworn in for anything, the date is inscribed.”

WATCH:

Biden’s swearing in took place directly on the heels of Vice President Kamala Harris’ own swearing in. Supreme Court Justice Sony Sotomayor administered Harris’ oath of office.

WATCH:

Watch Biden’s entire inauguration ceremony, including his first address to the nation as president, below.

WATCH:

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.