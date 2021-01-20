White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Vows To Bring ‘Truth And Transparency’ Back To The Briefing Room

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that President Joe Biden tasked her with bringing “truth and transparency” back to the briefing room.

“When the president asked me to serve in this role, we talked about the importance of bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room,” she told reporters at the top of her own first briefing. “He asked me to ensure we’re communicating about the policies across the Biden-Harris administration and the work his team is doing every day on behalf of all American people.” (RELATED: Biden Signs Executive Orders That Rejoin Paris Climate Accords, Require Masks On Federal Property And Support ‘Underserved Communities’)

“There will be times when we see things differently in this room,” Psaki continued. “That’s okay. That’s part of our democracy. Rebuilding trust with the American people will be central to our focus in the press office and in the White House.”

WATCH:

Later in the briefing, Psaki told The Associated Press’ Zeke Miller that she has “deep respect for the role of a free and independent press in our democracy, and for the role all of you play.”

“If the president were standing here with me today, he would say he works for the American people,” she continued. “I work for him, so I also work for the American people, but his objective and his commitment is to bring transparency and truths back to government to share the truth even when it’s hard to hear, and that’s something I hope to deliver in this role.”