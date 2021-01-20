Wyoming State Senator Announces Primary Challenge Against Liz Cheney

Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard announced a primary challenge to Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday after her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump last week.

“Liz Cheney’s longtime opposition to President Trump and her most recent vote for Impeachment shows just how out-of-touch she is with Wyoming,” Bouchard said in his announcement, calling for leaders who “stand up for America” and “fight for our way of life.”

Cheney, who won reelection by over 44 points in 2020, was one of 10 Republicans to vote for impeachment following the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Multiple House Republicans criticized her vote, and some, like Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, have called for her to resign her post as chair of the Republican conference. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Censured By Wyoming Republicans After Vote To Impeach Trump)

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said in a statement ahead of her vote. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Though Bouchard’s challenge could earn the backing of some congressional Republicans and Trump himself, who has reportedly fumed over Cheney’s vote to impeach him, he likely faces a steep uphill battle given Cheney’s elevated status in her state.

