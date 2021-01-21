REPORT: Fauci Says Second Vaccine Shot Made Him Feel ‘Fatigued,’ ‘Achy’ For 24 Hours

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that he felt “achy” and “fatigued” after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, The Hill reported.

“I was hoping that I wouldn’t get too knocked out. I did for about 24 hours. Now I’m fine,” Fauci said at a White House event while discussing the side effects of his coronavirus vaccination, reported The Hill. “Fatigued. A little achy. You know. Chilly. Not sick.” (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Predicts When The Face Masks Might Come Off)

Fauci took the first dose of the vaccine on live television in December to increase public confidence in the vaccine due to apparently low national confidence. An Axios-Ipsos poll showed that 61% of Americans said they would not take a first-generation coronavirus vaccine. Another poll found that less than 50% of Americans are willing to take the vaccine. (RELATED: Amazon Offers To Help Biden Administration With Vaccine Effort After Sitting On The Sidelines For A Month)

More than 17.5 million people in the U.S. have received the vaccine so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.