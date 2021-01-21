Conor McGregor On Potentially Fighting Jake Paul: ‘We’ll See What Happens’

Conor McGregor isn’t totally against the idea of fighting Jake Paul.

Paul has been trying to build some hype for a possible fight against the UFC superstar, and McGregor seemed to leave the door open during an interview with BT Sport. When discussing the potential bout, he said, “We’ll see what happens.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The UFC legend added that Paul “seems like a confused little kid.” You can listen to his full comments below.

Is this fight actually going to happen? Is McGregor going to step into the ring against the YouTube star? We all know it won’t be a UFC fight.

An MMA matchup between McGregor, who fights Saturday against Dustin Poirier, would be over in a matter of seconds.

All I know for sure is that someone has to shut Jake Paul the hell up. I think I speak for everyone when I say we’ve had enough of him running his mouth.

Ben Askren should get the job done in March. If not, let’s find somebody else to do it!

McGregor vs. Paul would make a ton of cash, and it might finally get Paul to stop running his mouth. If it happens, I promise that I’ll be watching and cheering for the Irish-born star.