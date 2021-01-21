Dave Chappelle Photobombs Couple’s ‘First Look’ Wedding Photo Shoot

Dave Chappelle made one couple’s day when he photobombed their “first look” wedding photo shoot.

It happened in Austin, Texas, when Eleanor and Matt McLaughlin where sharing a special moment of seeing each other all dressed up for their ceremony, according to the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday.

Matt and his photographer had found a special place on the patio of The Line Hotel, and the reaction the two had when they saw each other got Chappelle's attention.

The groom "showed his emotion right away, and when they hugged, people inside of the restaurant cheered loudly," wedding photographer Anna Szczekutowicz shared.

“I thought this was a reaction to the very sweet moment that Matt and Eleanor were sharing, but seconds later, Dave Chappelle popped out from inside the restaurant!” the photographer added.

The 47-year-old comedian not only surprised them but also photobombed their pictures. He also, while social distancing, posed for a picture with them before their special ceremony.

“My heart was racing and I was so giddy to finally see Matt, and when he turned around to see me for the first time on our wedding day, we were both instantly filled with tears,” Eleanor said of the moment.

“It was the most magical day from start to finish and we are so lucky Anna captured every moment and the emotion behind it perfectly,” she added. “Dave was icing on the wedding cake!”