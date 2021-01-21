REPORT: Dog Patiently Waited Outside Hospital For Days While Owner Received Treatment

A loyal dog spent days patiently waiting outside a northern Turkish hospital where her sick owner was receiving treatment, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Cemal Senturk was taken to a hospital Jan. 14 in the city of Trabzon, according to the report. His loyal pooch Boncuk, which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported Senturk all the way to the hospital, making daily trips to see Senturk, private news agency DHA reported Wednesday, according to the AP.

Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, reportedly tried to bring Boncuk home but the dog always managed to find its way back to the hospital. (RELATED: Dogs That Died In House Fire Credited With Saving 10-Year-Old Boy)

“She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in.” A devoted dog spent days waiting outside a hospital in Turkey where her sick owner was receiving treatment. https://t.co/8TfkuCYFcs #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) January 21, 2021

“She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in,” hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA, according to the AP.

“When the door opens she pokes her head inside,” he added.

Senturk was briefly reunited with his beloved pal Wednesday morning when he was rolled outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting, according to the AP.

“She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly,” Senturk told DHA, according to the report.

Senturk and Boncuk were able to return home together Wednesday afternoon after Senturk was discharged, the AP reported.