Facebook Presents Trump Ban To Oversight Board For Review

Facebook has officially referred its ban of former President Donald Trump to the independent Oversight Board on Thursday, according to a company press release.

After imposing a temporary ban on Trump’s account on Jan. 7, Facebook has brought in an independent review board to make a final decision on whether or not to make the suspension permanent, according to the statement.

#New: Facebook says it will refer its decision to indefinitely suspend former President Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts to an independent Oversight Board. They can’t be overruled by Mark Zuckerberg or anyone else at Facebook. — scott budman (@scottbudman) January 21, 2021

“We believe our decision was necessary and right. Given its significance, we think it is important for the board to review it and reach an independent judgment on whether it should be upheld,” the press release states.

The Oversight Board was created by Facebook to review the company’s decisions regarding freedom of expression online. The board is made up of “experts and civic leaders from around the world with a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives,” according to the press release.

“It is an independent body and its decisions are binding — they can’t be overruled by CEO Mark Zuckerberg or anyone else at Facebook,” the press release states.

Facebook continued to defend its decision to temporarily ban former President Donald Trump following the riots that took place at the Capitol. (RELATED: Trump Accuses Twitter, Facebook, Google Of Censorship)

“Our decision to suspend then-President Trump’s access was taken in extraordinary circumstances: a US president actively fomenting a violent insurrection designed to thwart the peaceful transition of power; five people killed; legislators fleeing the seat of democracy,” the press release states.

“It was an unprecedented set of events which called for unprecedented action,” the release states.

Trump will remain banned until the Oversight Board makes a final decision, according to the press release.