REVIEW: ‘Unsolved’ Is Outstanding On All Levels, Is A Must-Watch For Fans Of Crime Series

I finally finished “Unsolved,” and I loved every single second.

As I wrote a couple days back after jumping in, the USA Network TV series about the investigation into the murders of Biggie Smalls (Notorious B.I.G.) and Tupac is awesome. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The show does an awesome job of grabbing the viewer from the opening moment and not letting go until the credits roll.

We’re talking about two of the most famous unsolved murders in the history of America, and both young men had a huge cultural impact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unsolved (@unsolvedusa)

While it’s a dramatized look at the investigation, which spanned over a decade, it’s still incredibly informative.

I won’t spoil anything here, but you can watch plenty of interviews with the actual people portrayed in the series on YouTube.

One of my biggest takeaways was the fact that Jimmi Simpson is a legit superstar actor when it comes to his talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unsolved (@unsolvedusa)

For fans of “Always Sunny” and “Westworld,” we’ve known this fact for a long time. “Unsolved” is just a blunt reminder of how great he is on screen.

Josh Duhamel did a great job too.

So, for fans of crime series, I can’t recommend “Unsolved” enough, and you can watch the entire thing on Netflix. Happy viewing!