SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Discusses If A Team Can Sign Hugh Freeze

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sounds like he’ll allow an SEC team to sign Hugh Freeze.

Freeze’s name has been tied to Tennessee ever since the Volunteers fired Jeremy Pruitt earlier in the week, but some have wondered if the SEC would allow it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following Freeze being run out of Oxford in epic fashion, the conference reportedly didn’t allow him to join Alabama, according to Bleacher Report.

However, it sounds like Freeze would be welcomed back at this point. Greg Sankey told Clay Travis the following about the Liberty coach:

Our schools make their own hiring decisions. I think we’ve been clear that the conference membership established that each school is responsible, for a head coach position or assistant coach position, to fully evaluate the background of the (candidates). They do that through our office. We share information that is publicly available. Then they make decisions…We expect our universities, and they expect each other, to be responsible in their personnel decisions…Ultimately, our campuses make those decisions.

It really does seem like Freeze will ultimately end back up in the SEC. Will it happen with Tennessee? Honestly, I think the answer to that is no.

Let’s not forget that Tennessee went out of their way to flame Pruitt out the door. The program made it clear they want to class it up, and Pruitt’s alleged recruiting violations wouldn’t be tolerated.

You can’t go from talking about having a high-class program to hiring the guy thrown out of Ole Miss for allegedly contacting escorts while recruiting.

Tennessee in its termination letter to Jeremy Pruitt: “Your failures are likely to lead to significant penalties to the University and has jeopardized the eligibility of our student athletes.” — David Ubben (@davidubben) January 18, 2021

I 100% believe that we haven’t seen the end of Freeze in the SEC. I just don’t think it’ll be with Tennessee.

The Volunteers seem like they’re going to hire someone who is squeaky clean.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman outlines the reasons for firing head football coach Jeremy Pruitt today: pic.twitter.com/8erSExOqwm — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 18, 2021

We’ll see what happens, but I think Tennessee absolutely goes in a different direction.