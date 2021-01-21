Here Are All The House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump

Several Republicans broke party lines in a Jan. 13 vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, making Trump the only president to be impeached twice.

Trump may be officially out of office, but his support from many Americans indicates that he is certainly not out of mind — at least for now. Trump’s legacy and opinions can, and perhaps will, influence future elections to come. These ten House Republicans from all across the country were willing to potentially jeopardize their future elections by voting to support the race to impeach Trump for an historic second time.

Take a closer look at how they defended their decisions in the video below.

How do you feel about their decision? Do you think it will put their seats at risk in future elections? (RELATED: Biden Calls Trump’s Private Letter To Him ‘Very Generous,’ Won’t Reveal Contents)

