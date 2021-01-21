HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Northwestern, Badgers Improve To 12-3

The Badgers rolled to a 68-52 win Wednesday night over Northwestern.

Going into the B1G conference matchup, I said the Badgers had to keep our momentum rolling coming off of a win over Rutgers.

Well, the boys showed up and showed out against the Wildcats, and the game was never in doubt as Wisconsin improved to 12-3.

The starting lineup combined for 50 points, and you know we’re going to be tough to beat whenever that happens.

I also have to say that I’ve been pretty impressed with Tyler Wahl this season. Head coach Greg Gard made the call to yank Nate Reuvers from the starting line, and replaced the big man with Wahl.

The young forward hasn’t disappointed, and he’s risen to the occasion. That’s what being a Wisconsin man is all about.

When Michigan beat the hell out of us last week, I said we had to learn from it and get better. We had to take a day to be really pissed about it and then move forward.

In the two games since, we’ve looked like a tough, classic Wisconsin ball team.

Talk about “Balanced Badgers” • Tyler Wahl – 14 points

• D’Mitrik Trice – 12 points

• Brad Davison – 11 points

• Micah Potter – 10 points

• Jonathan Davis – 8 points

• Nate Reuvers – 6 points

• Trevor Anderson – 4 points

• Aleem Ford – 3 points#OnWisconsin — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 21, 2021

Now, we gear up for Ohio State this Saturday afternoon! Can’t wait!