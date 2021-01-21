Kid Rock Has A Message For ‘Far Left Socialist Liberals’ And ‘Media’ Who Want To Deprogram Trump Supporters

Kid Rock told the “far left socialist liberals” and “media” who want to deprogram supporters of former President Donald Trump what they could do with that plan.

“Just to be clear and follow up…,” the 50-year-old singer tweeted Thursday to his hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: Kid Rock Rants About Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar Before Being Removed From Stage At Bar)

“THESE FAR LEFT SOCIALIST LIBERALS AND MEDIA CAN DE-PROGRAM DEEZ NUTZ!!,” he added. “Everyone else, have a great weekend!-Kid Rock.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kid Rock’s Birthday With Some Of His Top Moments)

Just to be clear and follow up….THESE FAR LEFT SOCIALIST LIBERALS AND MEDIA CAN DE-PROGRAM DEEZ NUTZ!! -Everyone else, have a great weekend!

-Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/Bh0pBpVFpW — Kid Rock (@KidRock) January 21, 2021

In the tweet, he included a meme of himself running with a message that read, “Headed to deprogramming to woop some ass.”

The comments come after people like California Democrats regional director and Democratic National Convention member David Atkins suggested supporters of former President Trump needed to be “deprogrammed” using World War II reconstruction tactics.

“No seriously…how *do* you deprogram 75 million people,” Atkins tweeted. “Where do you start? Fox? Facebook? We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South.”

Washington Post columnist and MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson also said Trump supporters “need to be deprogrammed.”

“We have, there are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed,” Robinson asked. “It’s as if they are members of a cult, the Trump-ist cult, and have to be deprogrammed. Do you have any idea how we start that process, much less complete it?”