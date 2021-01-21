REPORT: Kodak Black Could Face Prison Time Over Sexual Assault Charges Even Though He Was Granted Clemency

Rapper Kodak Black could find himself back in prison despite former President Donald Trump granting him clemency.

Prosecutors in South Carolina are pushing for Kodak Black to be transferred there to face a sexual assault charge, according to a report published Wednesday by Courthouse News. Kodak Black was indicted on a felony charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors have plans to pursue the case against Kodak unless he enters a plea deal, TMZ reported. Despite the pending case being derailed by COVID-19, prosecutors told the outlet they plan to “aggressively” go after Kodak. (RELATED: Trump Pardons Lil Wayne, Commutes Kodak Black’s Sentence)

The felony sexual assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, Page Six reported.

Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in jail for lying on a federal document when he was trying to buy a gun and had served roughly half his sentence, according to the White House in a now-unavailable statement.

“Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts,” the White House said. “In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and family of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged.”

The rapper thanked Trump on his social media.

I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.

It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 20, 2021

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence,” the rapper wrote. “I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”