‘I Would Sue The Guy’: Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Dem Congressman Should Apologize For ‘Slander’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that if he were Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, he would sue Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen for “slander” over his accusations that she may have been giving tours of the U.S. Capitol building to people involved in the riot that took place on Jan. 6.

Graham appeared on Fox News’ “America Reports” with hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts, who brought up the accusations leveled against Boebert before playing two separate video clips showing Cohen making the accusations and Boebert defending herself. (RELATED: ‘What The Hell?’: Tucker Carlson Responds To Democratic Rep’s ‘Grotesque’ Comments On Racial, Gender Makeup Of National Guard)

“We saw Congressman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour,” Cohen said in the first video. “Now whether they were people involved in the insurrection or not, I do not know.”

“These claims are just ridiculous. It’s part of a laundry list of conspiracy theories that the Democrats are heavily involved with,” Boebert said in the second video.

Roberts mentioned that Boebert said she was showing family around the Capitol, then pointed out to Graham that Cohen was still “throwing these accusations around” even though he wasn’t sure if the group of people were involved in the insurrection or not.

“Congressman Cohen from Tennessee has been a very destructive voice in all of this,” Graham responded. “He basically accused every white member of the National Guard of being a Trump supporter that had to be checked out in terms of their ability to defend the Capitol. I want to thank the National Guard and all those who made the inauguration safe and flawless.”

Graham was referring to Cohen claiming in a CNN appearance on Jan. 18 that the National Guard soldiers deployed to protect the Capitol for President Joe Biden’s inauguration were “predominately conservative” and male, and that “only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden.”

“If I were her, I would sue the guy for slander and make him give a public apology. I can’t think of a worse thing to say about a fellow American, than they were in on the effort to defile the Capitol. I would never say that unless I had really rock-solid proof,” Graham concluded.