Will Matthew Stafford Go To The Colts?

Let’s go ahead and kill any and all speculation that Matthew Stafford is headed to the Indianapolis Colts.

Following Philip Rivers’ retirement, speculation immediately started that the Detroit Lions star quarterback would be shipped to the Colts to fill the void. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

????It’s officially Matthew Stafford to the Colts speculation season ???? pic.twitter.com/wxtnVze1h4 — Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) January 20, 2021

The Colts should trade for Stafford. It’d be good for the Colts, good for the Lions and great for Stafford. https://t.co/Y7iOHVoks7 — Brett Kast WXYZ (@brettkast) January 20, 2021

Don’t know how this will play out, don’t know if he’ll even be available, but if I’m the Colts this spring — assuming Dak and Deshaun aren’t options — Stafford is who I’d go after. 1. Colts are ready to win now

2. Reich would do wonders w/ that talent

3. He’s tough as hell pic.twitter.com/OKEXD0jszZ — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 20, 2021

There’s two options for #Colts at QB1 that make the most sense long-term: 1. Trade up in the draft for one of Fields, Wilson, or Lance

2. Trade for Matthew Stafford, if he’s available — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 20, 2021

Let me go ahead and end this discussion right now. The Lions aren’t trading Matthew Stafford. It’s simply not going to happen.

It might have happened prior to hiring Dan Campbell, but I would say the chances of it going down now hover somewhere around zero percent.

Dan Campbell is all about building a culture. He’s all about turning around attitudes wherever he is. You know who the biggest culture guy and leader is in the city of Detroit?

It’s Matthew Stafford. Why the hell would the Lions trade him to the Colts. It’s not like we have to blow up the roster.

The Lions have weapons and talent. We just need a couple more pieces and we can compete on day one of the 2021 season.

Trading Stafford would signal that we’re starting over from scratch. No chance should we do that.

Sorry, Colts fans! It’s not happening. Stafford is staying where he belongs and that’s in the blue uniforms of the Lions.