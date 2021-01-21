Meghan McCain Says She Believes Biden Administration ‘Could Possibly’ Find ‘Cure’ For Cancer

Meghan McCain said she believes President Joe Biden’s administration “could possibly” find a cure for cancer in the “next four years.”

"President Biden's commitment to cancer research and finding a cure to cancer — his son, Beau, died of glioblastoma," the cohost of "The View" shared during the ABC talk show in a clip shared Thursday.

“He went to church,” she added. “He invoked him. He carries around his son’s rosary. [Beau] died of this horrible brain cancer.”

.@MeghanMcCain: “Cancer has hit [Pres. Biden] personally. For all of us who have lost loved ones from cancer of all kinds, I believe that this is the administration that could possibly, hopefully, find a cure in the next four years. And I am deeply, deeply hopeful and grateful.” pic.twitter.com/P90pSPA8LF — The View (@TheView) January 21, 2021

"Cancer has hit this man [Biden] personally," McCain continued. "For all of us who have lost loved ones from cancer of all kinds, I believe that this is the administration that could possibly, hopefully, find a cure in the next four years. And I am deeply, deeply hopeful and grateful for that."

The host then said that finding a cure for cancer wasn't something she thought former President Donald Trump's administration put "nearly enough resources and effort into."

The president’s son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer at the age of 46, according to the New York Times.