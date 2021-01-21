Pelosi Says Members Of Congress Who ‘Aided And Abetted’ Capitol Rioters Will Be Prosecuted

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said again Thursday that any members of Congress who provided aide or encouraged rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will be prosecuted.

In Pelosi’s weekly press conference, she doubled down on her comments that Congressional members may be prosecuted if they helped the Capitol rioters, saying they will be examining the evidence and that there will be prosecutions if any members of Congress “aided and abetted” the rioters.

“Everything has to be based on evidence and that remains to be seen,” Pelosi said. “There will be prosecution if they aided and abetted an insurrection in which people died.”

Pelosi made similar comments in her weekly press conference last Friday, saying: “If, in fact, it is found that members of Congress were accomplices to this insurrection, if they aided and abetted the crime, there may have to be actions taken beyond the Congress in terms of prosecution for that.” (RELATED: ‘High Crimes And Misdemeanors’ — Schumer Makes It Clear That The Senate Will Vote On Impeaching Trump)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Trump and his allies were responsible for provoking rioters to storm the Capitol and commit acts of vandalism and violence which postponed the electoral college certification process and forced members of Congress to evacuate the building. (RELATED: ‘The Mob Was Fed Lies’: McConnell Goes After Trump, Says Capitol Riot Was ‘Provoked By The President’)

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when asked what members of Congress she thinks could have “aided and abetted” the Capitol rioters.