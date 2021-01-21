PHOTOS: Supporters, Critics Gather For Joe Biden’s Inauguration In Washington, DC

Supporters of former President Donald Trump joined small crowds around Washington, D.C. on Wednesday as Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

Biden’s supporters expressed a sense of relief at the election of a new president and conveyed a desire for unity in the nation.

A Trump supporter compared the former president’s failed run for re-election to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Unlike former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, where 217 protesters were arrested over clashes in the streets, Wednesday remained relaxed with only a few tense moments between protesters and supporters of President Joe Biden.

Lindey-Anne Hopley told the Daily Caller News Foundation that she had a dream about meeting Trump in the Oval Office, so she came to the U.S. from South America to “pray for America” because “the only one who can make America great again is Jesus Christ.”

“A revival means to bring something dead back to life. Even when Jesus was on the cross people got despondent, his followers said ‘Oh no it’s over!’ But, I don’t believe it’s over,” Hopley told the DCNF. “We all are standing for truth, righteousness and justice for freedom of speech, for fair elections, for democracy. And I do believe there are still a lot of things that have not come to light yet but will affect people in high places when they do.”

“I wanted to show my support a little bit. I watched [the] inauguration virtually but since I’m so close to the Capitol I just wanted to show my support in person a little bit,” Kenia Viteria told the DCNF. (RELATED: ‘I Will Be A President For All Americans’: President Joe Biden Pledges Unity In Inaugural Address)

Viteria, a first-generation student, said that she’s most excited for the potential changes that Biden will make to immigration policy. Her brother is a student and beneficiary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program who faced several problems during the Trump administration, she told the DCNF.

“I feel like a weight has been lifted off of America’s shoulders and I hope with this unifying generation that is just coming up, we can work with President Joe Biden and hopefully rebuild what has been broken,” Viteria told the DCNF.

“I’m very excited and I’m just very happy to see this moment and hopefully that our country will now come together, work together and try to get rid of this virus that’s killing people all over the world but mostly in the United States. And, I’m just overwhelmed right now,” Ingrid Houston told the DCNF.

“I just love Trump. I love him. I love him because I think he tried really hard to make the government smaller, less into power and prestige of the federal government, make it easier to start a business, those sorts of things,” a man who only identified himself as “Monty” told the DCNF.

He said he felt “nervous and scared because conservatives don’t like to be the center of attention.”

