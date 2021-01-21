Rep. Liz Cheney Twice Refuses To Say If Senate Should Have Impeachment Trial For Trump

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney refused to say Thursday whether she supports a Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

“There’s a Constitutional process that’s underway and you know that is something that the Senate is gonna determine,” Cheney told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“I think that … again we all need to take a step back and recognize that the fragility of our system, the security, the survival of our republic depends upon making decisions — that have to do with things like the attack that we saw on Jan. 6 — that are separate from the party that can never be partisan … ” (RELATED: ‘I’ll Stand Up For Them’: Sen. Tom Cotton Says All Trump Supporters Shouldn’t ‘Have Their Views Censored’ Because Of Capitol Riot)

The House of Representatives voted Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for the second time for allegedly inciting insurrection, after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, led by House Republican Conference Chairwoman Cheney, the third ranking GOP member of the House. Cheney said she believed Trump “lit the flame” of the riot.

Co-host Bill Hemmer said that the next move in the impeachment process belongs to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “She still has the article. If she so chose she could probably keep it. Would you support that now?”

“They’re going to have to decide what the next steps are here. Of course the Senate will have to decide how they’re going to run the trial,” Cheney said as she pointed to former Vice President Mike Pence who deserves “tremendous praise and our gratitude for standing firm for his Constitutional oath, for doing what he knew was right.”

Cheney said it was time to “come together as a party now to move forward” and that the GOP caucus must focus its energies on “fighting against the kind of policies” now being advanced by President Joe Biden and a Democratic-controlled Congress. She urged a “positive agenda of hope and opportunity.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Says A Pardon Of Capitol Rioters ‘Would Be Wrong … Would Destroy President Trump’ And They Should Be Fully Prosecuted)

According to one report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is considering voting for impeachment and on Tuesday said the rioters “were fed lies” and were “provoked by the president.”

After hearing calls for her to resign from her leadership position, Cheney responded, “I’m not going anywhere.” When asked Thursday just how she intended to retain her position amid that backlash, she said, “We’re going to have these discussions inside the conference. We have differences of opinion about a whole range of issues including about this one,” referring to her voting to impeach Trump.