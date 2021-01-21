REPORT: The PAC-12 Gets Rid Of Commissioner Larry Scott

Larry Scott is reportedly no longer the commissioner of the PAC-12.

According to Michael Smith, PAC-12 leaders met Wednesday night, and decided Scott's tenure as commissioner was over.

A search for a new leader is underway.

NEWS: Pac-12 agrees to part ways with commissioner Larry Scott. Conference CEOs just finished meeting tonight. National search for new commissioner will begin immediately.https://t.co/4VKJQbzIeB — Michael Smith (@SmittySBJ) January 21, 2021

I hate to sound mean, but Scott had to go. He just had to go. I’m not a fan at all, and decisions like these sometimes just have to happen.

The buck has to stop somewhere, and in this case, it has to stop with Scott.

His biggest problem, which has no close second, is that the PAC-12 has started to seriously slip into irrelevance on his watch.

That’s inexcusable. Nobody fears PAC-12 football or basketball anymore. There used to be a time when USC, Oregon and Washington sent shockwaves through the national scene.

Now, the entire PAC-12 football scene is an afterthought.

Don’t even get me started on PAC-12 basketball. That’s even a bigger joke. It’s trending more towards a mid-major conference than a P5. If you lined up the PAC-12 against the Big 10 in basketball, they would get obliterated.

The PAC-12 needs to find a leader who can bring the conference back to the prestigious level fans know and deserve. It’s that simple. The people who spend their time and money committed to the league deserve much better.