REPORT: The Steelers Sign QB Dwayne Haskins

UPDATE: Adam Schefter has reported the deal is done and is for one year.

Steelers and former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins now have officially reached agreement on a one-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2021

Things are reportedly moving fast between Dwayne Haskins and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Albert Breer, the Steelers “are planning” on signing Haskins after a Thursday meeting. The former Washington quarterback will be inked to a deal if his meeting with the coaches goes well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It more or less sounds like it’s a done deal.

Sources: The Steelers are planning to sign ex-first-round QB Dwayne Haskins today. Haskins is meeting with the coaches now, and if all goes well, a deal will be hammered out. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 21, 2021

Once again, I turned out to be wrong on this one! When I heard a meeting was taking place, I said the Steelers would be foolish to engage with Haskins.

Not only are they engaging, but they’re nearing a deal after a day of meetings!

Maybe Haskins can sit on the bench and learn from Big Ben. Maybe Mike Tomlin can help him mature and grow up.

I’m sure all of those things are possible. I’m just not sure they’re actually going to happen. Again, we have no reason to believe Haskins is serious about being an NFL QB.

I can’t wait to see the financial details on his new deal. For the sake of the Steelers, I hope it doesn’t have much guaranteed money in it for the former Ohio State star.