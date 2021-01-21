REPORT: UConn Has An Athletic Department Budget Deficit Of $43.5 Million

The UConn Huskies are reportedly in serious financial trouble.

Over the years, we’ve watched UConn slip into a pit of despair and embarrassment after being considered a premier program not more than a decade ago. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UConn Football (@uconnfootball)

According to the New Haven Register, the Huskies had a budget deficit of $43.5 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. The Huskies were $43.5 million in the red last year!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UConn Football (@uconnfootball)

It’s truly insane just how far and how fast UConn fell off the map. We’re not talking about a middle of the road program that just disappeared.

We’re talking about a national brand that has more or less collapsed. The basketball team used to make deep tournament runs and the football team, while never a national title competitor, was in the Fiesta Bowl in 2010!

In the past five years, the basketball team has taken a gigantic step backwards and the football team has become a national joke.

Clearly, it’s becoming a serious problem because the athletic department is losing money like it’s going out of style. They might as well just light piles of cash on fire!

Seriously, I don’t understand how things went so wrong for UConn. At this point, you have to wonder if it can ever be fixed. What I do know for sure is that the days of the Huskies being a great program are over.