Rioters Vandalize Original Starbucks Storefront In Seattle

Demonstrators marching Wednesday night through downtown Seattle damaged the storefront of the original Starbucks coffee shop in Pike Place Market.

Video showed several individuals dressed in all-black approach the storefront around 7:15 p.m. and begin smashing windows, according to local outlet KOMO News. The individuals were reportedly part of a demonstration that began in the afternoon against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, President Joe Biden and law enforcement.

The original Starbucks. A tourist favorite. I can’t be the only one completely mind boggled that Seattle’s elected leaders LITERALLY DO NOT CARE ABOUT ANY OF THIS. They genuinely do not. https://t.co/SYNcwwepy9 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) January 21, 2021

The group reportedly consisted of several dozen people and marched through the city for several hours before assaulting the nearly 50-year-old coffee shop, which is a frequent tourist stop for fans of the now-iconic coffee brand. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Members Of Congress Who ‘Aided And Abetted’ Capitol Rioters Will Be Prosecuted)

Police arrested three people for involvement in the demonstrations, KOMO News reported. One was reportedly accused of burglary and theft at the Starbucks. A courthouse and Amazon Go store were among the other locations vandalized by the demonstrators, according to KOMO News.

The vandalism was worse in nearby Portland, where rioters attacked a Democratic Party headquarters and several other buildings, resulting in clashes with police.