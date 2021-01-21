REPORT: Shaquille O’Neal Lands Gig With A Georgia County Sheriff’s Office

Shaquille O’Neal has reportedly landed a whole new gig with a Georgia County Sheriff’s office to bridge the “gap between the community and law enforcement.”

There aren't a whole lot of details coming out about the 48-year-old former professional basketball player's new job, other than his title as the "Director of Community Relations" of Henry County Sheriff's office, according to BET.com in a piece published Thursday.

The NBA legend will reportedly start right away on the job, according to the Atlantic Journal-Constitution.

“As a part of Sheriff [Reginald] Scandrett’s strategic plan, bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement is paramount,” sheriff’s office spokesman Eric Jackson shared with the outlet.

“Coupled with Dr. O’Neal’s philanthropy, Scandrett and Shaq have a specific plan to begin uniting the Henry County community,” Jackson added.

Since Shaq retired from the NBA in 2011, he’s appeared on the big and small screen many times and as an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

In January 2015, O’ Neal was sworn in as a reserve officer for a police department in Florida’s Miami-Dade County. He’s also served as a reserve officer in Miami Beach, Tempe, Arizona and the Port of Los Angeles.

In December 2016, he was sworn in as a deputy in Atlanta’s Clayton County, making him the “tallest” in the metro county’s history, the outlet reported.