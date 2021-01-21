Super Bowl Tickets Are Selling For More Than $8,000 At The Cheapest

Tickets to the Super Bowl are outrageously expensive.

Heading into the AFC (Chiefs/Bills) and NFC (Packers/Bucs) title games this upcoming Sunday, ticket prices are incredibly high. At this exact moment, the cheapest ticket to the Super Bowl in Miami costs more than $8,100 with fees included on SeatGeek. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

In case you were wondering how much the most expensive ticket will run you? Well, that’s going for north of $500,000. That’s a whole lot of money to spend before we even know who will be playing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

When you start talking about dropping more than $8,000 on a single ticket to a sporting event, you’re talking about serious cash.

You’re talking about big money amounts. You’re talking about the kind of money that most Americans just don’t have sitting around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills)

At the same time, if you’ve never been to the Super Bowl before, I feel like it’s one of those bucket list items you simply have to do as a sports fan.

With the Buffalo Bills firmly in the hunt, I’d actually almost expect these prices to go up if they make it. Talk about a franchise that has been down and out and is just ready to win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills)

Let us know in the comments how much money you’d spend to attend the Super Bowl!