‘Paris Over Pittsburgh’: Ted Cruz Criticizes Biden For Rejoining Paris Climate Accord, Gets Pushback

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord in a Wednesday statement.

Cruz tweeted that the move shows Biden is more “interested in the views of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.”

By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 20, 2021

“Rejoining the Paris agreement isn’t about ‘restoring America’s leadership abroad’ or ‘solving the climate crisis,’ but instead it is about Democrats’ plans to destroy jobs they don’t like — including thousands of manufacturing jobs — and cede control of our energy future to other countries,” Cruz said in a statement.

Former-President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord in 2017.

.@POTUS “I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris. I promised I wld exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve US interests” — Kayleigh McEnany 45 Archived (@PressSec45) June 1, 2017

Biden signed an executive order Wednesday night rejoining the Paris climate accord, fulfilling a promise he made throughout his campaign. (RELATED: Press Sec Psaki Dodges Question On Biden Abortion Policy By Saying ‘He’s A Devout Catholic’)

Cruz continued his criticism of Biden’s executive order, claiming it will lead to more moves from the Biden administration that will create “higher energy costs.”

“America’s ‘commitment’ to the Paris Climate Agreement will be used by the Biden administration as justification for a whole litany of new executive actions and burdensome federal regulations to shape our energy and environmental policy — which will burden American families, manufacturers, and businesses with higher energy costs at a time when they are already struggling,” Cruz claimed.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto responded to Cruz’s statement.

Are you kidding me? Here we go, again… https://t.co/3WDuRqHFyX — bill peduto (@billpeduto) January 21, 2021

“Are you kidding me? Here we go, again,” Peduto tweeted.

Peduto has been a staunch supporter of the Paris climate accord, according to WTAE News. Peduto criticized Trump when he pulled the country out of the agreement in 2017, saying Pittsburgh would still adhere to the accord.