Teen Employee Accused Of Stealing Nearly $1 Million From Grocery Store And Using Money On Cars And Guns

A Georgia teenager was arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from the grocery store where he worked over the span of two weeks, numerous sources reported.

Tre Brown, 19, allegedly stole more than $980,000 from a Kroger grocery store in Duluth, Georgia over a period of two weeks in December and January, Gwinnett County Police said in a statement.

GCPD has arrested 19 year old Tre Brown after he scammed over $980,000 from the Kroger where he worked. He used the money to buy cars, guns, and clothing before he was arrested. For more information click here: https://t.co/i5H1GeAeIM pic.twitter.com/6dZCfdDro2 — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 21, 2021

Authorities believe Brown created more than 40 returns for non-existent items, and put them on several credit cards. The returns ranged from $75 to over $87,000, and at the end of the two-week period, he managed to steal over $980,000 from Kroger.

Brown is believed to have worked at the fuel center of the store, and stole the money while an employee whose responsibility was to track fraudulent transactions was on vacation for two weeks, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. After noticing the fraudulent transactions, corporate employees contacted police, the police statement says. (RELATED: Entrepreneurs Take Over Supermarket, Pay For Approximately $40,000 In Groceries)

Brown used the money to buy two cars, clothes, guns, and new shoes, according to police. Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn reportedly said that prior to his arrest, Brown had totaled a Chevrolet Camaro that he bought, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Police say a “large sum of money” was returned to Kroger after Brown’s arrest, but it was unclear how much was recovered.

Brown was charged with theft by taking and released from jail on $11,200 bond, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.