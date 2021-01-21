We Dare You To Find A Task This Incredible Multi-Tool Can’t Handle

From loose doorknobs to bottles that just won’t open, you can face many small yet annoying challenges over the course of a day. If only you could channel your inner MacGyver and instantly have the right tool to fix any given issue right then and there. While this notion may be out of the question, there’s actually a tool that is probably the closest you’ll get to becoming this beloved character.

While you may have a perfectly well-equipped tool arsenal sitting in the garage, these high-functioning pliers can likely replace half of them. Small enough to fit in a desk drawer, backpack, or wherever else, this tool can do big things. From its retractable blade to its screwdriver to its bottle-opener, there’s not much this tool can’t help you with.

Constructed of stainless steel and aluminum, this tool is anything but flimsy. In fact, it even boasts black oxidation technology, proving it to be a high-quality, durable tool that you’ll be able to use for years to come. Plus, thanks to its foldable nature, this tool is incredibly portable, allowing you to take it with you just about anywhere.

From cutting weeds in the backyard to unpacking boxes inside, simply whip this little gadget out at a moment’s notice and you’re good to go. And since you can use the pliers to cut, nail, tighten, unscrew, strip, crimp, and more, there’s no doubt you’ll be taking it out a lot.

Whether you add this tool to your own collection or give it as a gift, the GearPride Multi-Tool Folding Pliers prove time and time again to be an everyday must-have. And at just $25 bucks, you can buy a couple to keep around the house, at the office, or wherever else!

For a limited time, you can save over 10% on the GearPride Multi-Tool Folding Pliers, making them just $24.99.

