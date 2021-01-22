‘Lost’ Star Mira Furlan Reportedly Dies At 65

“Lost” star Mira Furlan died Wednesday, according to a post on the actress’ personal Twitter page.

No details or cause of death have been released. Furlan was 65 years old at the time of her death.

Furlan was most known for her roles in “Lost” and “Babylon 5.” She also starred in “The Beauty Of Vice,” “My Antonia,” “Three For Happiness” and “Cyclops.” (RELATED: Report: Hollywood Actress Jessica Campbell Dead At 38)

“Babylon 5” creator J. Michael Straczynski revealed Furlan had been battling an illness for some time, but gave no details either. Straczynski did share a tribute for the actress on his Twitter account Thursday night.

“Mira was a good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer, and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of ‘Babylon 5,’ and we are all devastated by the news,” Straczynski wrote. “The cast members with whom she was especially close since the show’s end will need room to process this moment, so please be gentle if they are unresponsive for a time. We have been down this road too often, and it only gets harder.”

It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe. pic.twitter.com/HyQlqyC19v — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) January 22, 2021

“If you are a fan of Mira’s work, fire up those special works where she shook the heavens, and relive the art she brought to her work,” he continued. “For any actor, that is the best tribute possible: for the work to endure. As much as this is a time to grieve, it is also a time to celebrate her life and her courage.”