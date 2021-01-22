Alabama Officially Names Bill O’Brien The Offensive Coordinator Of The Crimson Tide

Bill O’Brien has officially been introduced as the new offensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The football team’s official Twitter account tweeted Thursday night that O’Brien is now running the offense for Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

O’Brien previously coached the Texans before being fired. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Penn State.

Everyone, say hello to the newest member of Nick Saban’s career rehab program! Saban saves careers almost as well as he wins football games.

I guess he got tired of fixing failed college coaches, and he now has his sights on rehabbing failed NFL coaches.

It’s truly insane the kind of pull and influence Nick Saban has. Bill O’Brien was coaching an NFL team when the season started.

Now, he’s in Tuscaloosa working for Nick Saban and running the offense. It’s awesome.

Also, we all know if O’Brien puts in two solid seasons, then he won’t be in Tuscaloosa long. Saban loses coordinators like they’re going out of style.

He’ll 100% get another head coaching job after successfully graduating from Saban’s career rehab program!

If you’re a fan of SEC football, let us know in the comments what you think about this hiring.