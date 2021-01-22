Schumer Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial Will Start The Week Of February 8

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday night that the impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump will start the week of Feb. 8.

In a floor speech, Schumer said there will be a trial to impeach Trump and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be delivering the article of impeachment next week after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed giving Trump until February to get ready for his impeachment trial in the Senate.

In his Friday night speech, Schumer set the schedule for the impeachment trial. At 7 p.m. Monday, House managers will present articles to Senate. On Tuesday, Members will be sworn in for trial. On the week of Feb. 8, the arguments will start, Schumer announced.

“I have spoken to Speaker Pelosi who informed me that the articles will be delivered to the Senate on Monday,” Schumer said earlier Friday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly been lobbied by prominent Republicans and former White House officials to support impeaching former President Donald Trump, according to CNN.