CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 315 UPDATE: Let’s Remember The Beauty Of America

We’ve made it 315 days into the war against coronavirus, and America keeps chugging along.

This past Wednesday, we inaugurated Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America, and it’s the start of a new age. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whether you love Biden, hate Biden, voted for Donald Trump, can’t stand Donald Trump or are somewhere in the middle, America has a new President, and we should celebrate the fact we live in a country where voting matters and voices can be heard.

Look, I understand that the past 10.5 months have been tough. They’ve been tough on all of us, myself included. It hasn’t been all sunshine and roses.

That’s why it’s important to remember what makes this country so great at the end of the day. We should celebrate the fact that we can disagree, debate, engage and still go grab a beer at the end of the day as friends.

We seem to have lost that spirit recently, and there are probably a lot of reasons why. What I do know is that we need to get it back.

Hell, half of the people I eat lunch with every Friday are people I disagree with, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

So, on the 315th day of coronavirus, turn your TV off, call up some buddies, get a few cold beers and remember that we have a lot to be thankful for in this beautiful country.