‘Game Of Thrones’ Was The ‘Most In-Demand’ Show Of 2020

“Game of Thrones” is still insanely popular after ending in 2019.

Just how popular is the classic HBO show? Well, the series won Most In-Demand TV Show In the World for 2020 for the Global TV Demand Awards.

As I’ve said many times, the popularity of “Game of Thrones” is truly off of the charts. It’s unreal what kind of staying power it’s had.

Outside of “The Office,” I’m not sure there’s ever been a show that moved the needle more after it concluded.

People still talk about “GoT” all the time, and they clearly watch it a bunch. The fact it won this award doesn’t surprise me at all.

Add in the fact that the ending was atrocious, which we all know is true, and it’s even more remarkable that people have stuck with the HBO series.

We never saw something like “Game of Thrones” prior to its arrival, and I have no idea when we’ll see something like it again. Hopefully, the prequels are outstanding, but I’m not sure anything will touch the original series.