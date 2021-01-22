Gardner Minshew Has An Absolutely Outrageous Haircut

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is rocking a ridiculous haircut.

The man behind Minshew Mania posted an Instagram video late Thursday afternoon unveiling his new look, and I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like this before. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Hey, baby. You wanna come take a ride with the Mississippi mudflap?” Minshew asked into the camera in hysterical fashion. You can watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of Gardner Minshew. I think the dude’s attitude and spirit is something we need a lot more of in this country.

In a world lacking authenticity, Gardner Minshew knows who he is and he doesn’t run from it. He embraces his weirdness, and that’s why NFL fans have rallied around him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

Having said that, what the hell is Minshew thinking with this haircut? I don’t mind pushing the limits, but he might have taken things a shade too far.

This is the kind of haircut that results in your friends holding an intervention. Maybe, Minshew isn’t taking Trevor Lawrence’s imminent arrival to the Jags too well!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

However, if Minshew actually takes the field looking like this, then the Jaguars should just stick with him. How the hell are you gonna bench a dude with the Mississippi mudflap for hair?

The answer is that you can’t.