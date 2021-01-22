Gigi Hadid Announces Name Of Her Baby With Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid finally revealed the name of her baby girl with singer Zayn Malik.

Hadid updated her Instagram bio to say, “khai’s mom” sometime on Thursday.

Gigi Hadid revealed the name of her baby girl with Zayn Malik, adding “khai’s mom” to her Instagram bio. ???? pic.twitter.com/dFlmpu0FBA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2021

Hadid and Malik announced the birth of their baby girl on Sept. 23.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” Hadid captioned her photo at the time. “So in love.”

Malik shared his own photo at the time. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Welcome Newborn Daughter)

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik tweeted. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

I definitely like the name Khai, but it is interesting. The spelling is what makes it interesting. It’s still better than some of the recent names we have. Kylie Jenner gave us Stormi, which I’m still not sure how I feel about it. Ciara and Russel Wilson gave us Win. I’m definitely not very into that one.

We’re all still confused about Elon Musk’s son’s name, X Æ A-12.