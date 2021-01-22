Ice Cube Reacts To Viral Bernie Sanders Meme Featuring His ‘Friday’ Movie

Ice Cube reacted to a viral Bernie Sanders meme that included several shots from his biggest movies, including the 1995 hit “Friday.”

“I think I’ve seen this movie before…” the 51-year-old actor and rapper tweeted Friday to his millions of followers. (RELATED: Jill Biden And Michelle Obama Shine In Striking Coat Combos For Inauguration)

His post featured screenshots from some of his movies, including “Friday” and “Barbershop,” but included the Vermont senator in his grumpy-chic, mittens-social distancing look from President Joe Biden’s inauguration that has blown up on social media, The Week reported. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

Check it out!

I think I’ve seen this movie before… pic.twitter.com/9Y8D7wFhW5 — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 21, 2021

As previously reported, Sanders showed up in a taupe coat and grey pants at the U.S. Capitol ahead of Biden being sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States.

The memes that have come out of it are pretty great. Here are a few.

grumpy practical outerwear king pic.twitter.com/LOo93uLfaq — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) January 20, 2021

me long after the pandemic, happily mingling at a party pic.twitter.com/3rYGCeUKU4 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 20, 2021