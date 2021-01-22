Jane Krakowski, Mike Lindell Deny Secret Romance Ever Happened

Actress Jane Krakowski and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell both say the alleged secret relationship never happened.

In fact, both parties say they have never met the other, according to reports published Thursday by Page Six and Daily Mail.

UPDATE: “30 Rock” star Jane Krakowski denies dating MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. “She is, however, in full fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Rege-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those,” her publicist said. https://t.co/P7sehqZitp — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 21, 2021

“Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise,” Krakowski’s representative told Page Six. “She is, however, in full fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Rege-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those.” (RELATED: REPORT: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Had 9-Month Secret Romance With ’30 Rock’ Star Jane Krakowski)

Meanwhile, when contacted by Daily Mail, Lindell claimed he’d never met the “30 Rock” actress.

“I have never even heard of Jane Krakowski???” Lindell told the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail first reported that Krakowski and Lindell had a nine-month long secret romance that began roughly a year ago. Multiple anonymous sources confirmed the relationship to the outlet.

“He sent flowers to her almost every week and champagne and bottles of different liquor,” one source told the outlet.

“She said she had known him for about eight years and that they had been friends but then they started a relationship about a year ago,” the source reportedly continued. “I don’t know exactly what she saw in him but she seemed happy and thought he was a good man.”