Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Says The Team’s Matra Will Be ‘All Gas, No Brake’

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is ready to roll!

During a Thursday press conference, Saleh told the media that he mantra for the team under his leadership will be “all gas, no brake.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him break it down below.

Robert Saleh’s message to his players: “Get used to the mantra ‘All gas, no brake.’ When we wake up in the morning, we will all step on the pedal and find a way to get somewhat better” pic.twitter.com/MOj6zU3IEf — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 21, 2021

I honestly can’t remember the last time we had so many great coaching soundbites during a round of new hiring.

I mean, these guys are absolutely bringing their A-games, and it’s been a content machine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets)

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is out here telling fans how the team is going to be taking out kneecaps and hunks of meat, and Saleh is telling the media that the Jets aren’t touching the brakes!

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

If you’re not enjoying these press conferences, then that’s on you. Campbell might have had the greatest press conference ever for a new coach, and while Saleh’s isn’t nearly as impressive, it was still great.

Anytime you can talk about never hitting the brakes, you have to do it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets)

Good luck, Jets fans. It sounds like you finally have a competent and exciting coach.