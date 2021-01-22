Jill Biden Makes Surprise Stop, Brings Cookies To National Guard Troops

Jill Biden made an unannounced stop Friday to surprise National Guard Troops in Washington, D.C. and bring them cookies.

The first lady stopped to talk with the guard members outside the Capitol and brought them chocolate chip cookies baked at the White House. The goodies were wrapped up with red, white and blue ribbons, according to a FLOTUS pool report. (RELATED: Michelle Obama, Jill Biden Celebrate The Troops On ‘The Voice’)

At one point, FLOTUS posed for pictures with troops while social distancing and gave a few remarks while praising them. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

“I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for keeping me and my family safe,” Jill shared in a clip shared by Reuters from the visit. “And I know that you’ve left your home states.”

“The Biden’s are a National Guard family,” she added, while noting the late Beau Biden served in the National Guard. “The National Guard will always hold a special place in the hearts of all the Bidens.”

First lady Jill Biden thanked the National Guard troops for their service during President Joe Biden’s inauguration pic.twitter.com/XO0uuzShP0 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 22, 2021

The stop with the troops followed her visit earlier in the day to Whitman-Walker Health, a nonprofit health center in the nation’s capital, according to the FLOTUS pool report.

As previously reported, thousands of National Guard troops were forced to sleep in parking garages with temperatures in the 30s, after they were reportedly “forced to vacate” the congressional grounds, according to a Politico report.

The guardsmen were also forced to share one bathroom with two stalls for some 5,000 troops after being brought to the nation’s capital following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the piece noted.