Joe Scarborough Flames Fox News Over Newt Gingrich Claim That Democrats Want To ‘Exterminate’ Republicans

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough lashed out Friday at Fox News and former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich for claiming that Democrats wanted to “exterminate” Republicans.

Scarborough referenced Gingrich’s appearance on “Hannity” the night before, saying, “Fox News had someone I know, a former leader of the Republican party, saying that Democrats wanted, and I’m using his words here, Democrats wanted to, quote, exterminate, exterminate all Republicans.” (RELATED: ‘One Thing That Biden Has Had Is Cover’: Joe Scarborough Says Trump-Centric Coverage Gave Biden A Pass)

WATCH:

“This is sick. Willie, it’s especially sick and damaging. Here we are, what, a couple weeks after an insurrection against the United States of America?” Scarborough asked, going on to suggest that Fox News was allowing contributors and hosts to make wild claims in an effort to win back some of the viewers they may have lost to other networks.

Although he did not mention any specific names, Scarborough also appeared to attack Fox News host and Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson, who said of President Joe Biden’s Inauguration that the National Guard had been brought to the nation’s capital to send a “message about power.”

“That is beyond grotesque. We — of all the crazy stuff we have seen, we’ve never been to this point yet,” Scarborough said.