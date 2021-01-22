Journalist Tom Brokaw Announces Retirement From NBC News

Journalist Tom Brokaw is retiring from NBC News after spending 55 years at the company, NBC announced on Friday.

Brokaw anchored “NBC Nightly News” from 1982 until 2004 and more recently served as NBC’s senior correspondent. In this role, Brokaw wrote essays for programs at NBC News and MSNBC, according to CNN. He became well-known throughout the years and covered a variety of breaking, historical news events, including the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“Brokaw will continue to be active in print journalism, authoring books and articles, and spend time with his wife, Meredith, three daughters and grandchildren,” NBC News said in the press release, adding that he has “more than half a century of award-winning reporting.”

The end of an NBC News era: this afternoon NBC will announce that Tom Brokaw is formally retiring after an extraordinary 55 years with the network — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 22, 2021

Brokaw faced accusations of sexual harassment in 2018 when former NBC News reporter Linda Vester alleged that he “groped and assaulted” her. Brokaw denied the allegations and other females at the network, including well-known hosts, signed a letter backing him. The allegations came as NBC News faced other #MeToo allegations, including against former host Matt Lauer and contributor Mark Halperin.

“I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC. The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her, at that time or any other,” Brokaw said at the time.

Vester has stood by her allegations and she was not the only one to levy accusations against Brokaw, The Cut reported. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brokaw’s Accuser Fights Back)

Brokaw is the only individual at the network to host “Meet the Press,” “Nightly News” and “Today,” according to NBC News. He first joined the publication back in 1966.

“During one of the most complex and consequential eras in American history, a new generation of NBC News journalists, producers and technicians is providing America with timely, insightful and critically important information, 24/7. I could not be more proud of them,” Brokaw said in a statement issued by NBC News.