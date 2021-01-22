Lena Dunham Says She Can’t Wait To Be ‘Hunter Biden’s Beautiful Wife’

Lena Dunham shared with her followers how she can’t wait to be “Hunter Biden’s beautiful wife,” as she fantasized about spending the “holidays at the White House.”

“I cannot wait to spend holidays at the White House when I am Hunter Biden’s beautiful wife,” the 34-year-old actress tweeted to her millions of fans. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Lena Dunham’s New HBO Show Is Reportedly Flaming Hot Garbage)

I cannot wait to spend holidays at the White House when I am Hunter Biden’s beautiful wife. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2021

The “Girls” star‘s comments have been met with mixed reactions.

One writer for the New Yorker tweeted simply, “Fight me.”

FIGHT ME — Naomi Fry (@frynaomifry) January 22, 2021

Many others noted that President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, is already married. (RELATED: DOJ Probe Of Hunter Biden Is More Extensive Than He Let On, And Could Involve Chinese Business Deals)

According to a report in People magazine, Hunter and Melissa Cohen tied the knot in May 2019. The two welcomed a son, Beau Biden, in March 2020.

The “American Horror Story” star recently made headlines when she shared how hard she worked in her 20s to “stay in the mix.”

“And it’s funny, because my twenties were much flashier — more outward facing achievement, more dresses and liquid eyeliner and taking my shoes off at parties and being told I was doing a hot job,” Dunham wrote, Yahoo.com reported.

“But I was fighting my ass off to stay in the mix, for fear of what a moment of quiet might reveal to me — the roaring in my ears, the scraping in my brain,” she added.