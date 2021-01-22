Meghan McCain Says ‘Shame On All Our Lawmakers’ Over 5,000 Troops ‘Sleeping In A Garage’

Meghan McCain said “shame on all our lawmakers” over the treatment of National Guard troops after reports surfaced that 5,000 of them were “sleeping in a garage.”

“Absolute shame on all our lawmakers for allowing this!” the co-host of “The View” tweeted Friday, along with a tweet and link to an article in Politico that read, “‘We feel incredibly betrayed’: Thousands of Guardsmen forced to vacate Capitol.” (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Calls Out Rioters, Says ‘The Violence Must Stop Immediately’)

“5,000 troops, one bathroom, sleeping in a garage in 38 degree weather!” she added. “This is how we treat those who sacrifice and protect us in the armed forces at our nations Capitol?!”

Absolute shame on all our lawmakers for allowing this! 5,000 troops, one bathroom, sleeping in a garage in 38 degree weather! This is how we treat those who sacrifice and protect us in the armed forces at our nations Capitol?! https://t.co/ongddccc95 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 22, 2021

Thousands of National Guard troops were forced to sleep in parking garages with temperatures in the 30s, after they were reportedly “forced to vacate” the congressional grounds, the outlet noted. The guardsmen were also forced to share one bathroom with two stalls for some 5,000 troops after being brought to the nation’s capital following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (RELATED: ‘He Provided A Public Service’: Joy Behar Thanks Jeffrey Toobin For Distracting From Trump)

Later on “The View,” McCain spoke to former U.S. Navy intelligence officer Pete Buttigieg about the troops’ treatment, calling it “disgraceful.”

WATCH:

.@PeteButtigieg, who is a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer, reacts to thousands of National Guard members in D.C. being vacated from congressional grounds to a parking garage and says it “never should have happened.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/kzebpJii1r — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2021

“This never should have happened, that’s for sure,” Buttigieg replied. “We need to find out how this happened. I was upset to see some people seeming to already try to falsely blame this on Speaker [Nancy Pelosi] and make a political thing of this.”

“I think that both sides of the aisle can agree that we have to treat our troops better than that,” he added.